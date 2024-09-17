StockNews.com Lowers Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
