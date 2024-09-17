StockNews.com Lowers US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

USFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

US Foods stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. US Foods has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

