StockNews.com Upgrades Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) to “Buy”

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $251,461,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,740,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,384,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,130,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,247,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

