Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 35500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Strategic Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 26.84, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.
About Strategic Metals
Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.
