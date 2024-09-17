Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Up 10%

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 132,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,648,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.21. The company has a market cap of £3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

