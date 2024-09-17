Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $371.97 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $374.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.