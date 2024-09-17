Substratum (SUB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.60

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.60 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,359.92 or 1.00047851 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013584 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023864 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.