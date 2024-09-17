SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.50. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 13,941 shares changing hands.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

