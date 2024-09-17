Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in August

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,107,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 1,224,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,070.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS BIOVF remained flat at $31.28 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $509.05 million during the quarter.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.