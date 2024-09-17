Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $22.41

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $23.03. Symbotic shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 152,144 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,909 shares of company stock worth $1,148,358. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Symbotic in the first quarter worth $90,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

