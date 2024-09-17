T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.78

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 28524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 321,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 153,283 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

