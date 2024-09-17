Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 2,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Table Trac Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Table Trac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

