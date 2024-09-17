Taiko 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.82 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Taiko has a market cap of $108.50 million and approximately $26.82 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Taiko has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,032,579 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 76,032,579.25 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.41012875 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $27,026,081.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

