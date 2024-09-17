Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $169.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16. The stock has a market cap of $876.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

