Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. Sells 483,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLOGet Free Report) insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 483,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$43,470.00.

Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 6th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 500,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 9th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 349,844 shares of Talon Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$45,899.53.

Talon Metals Trading Down 5.6 %

TSE TLO traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.09. 66,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.45 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. Talon Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.31.

Talon Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Talon Metals (TSE:TLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.