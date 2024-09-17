Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Telson Mining Co. (CVE:TSN – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 136,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.95 million and a PE ratio of -15.23.
Telson Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
