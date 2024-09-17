Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
