Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

