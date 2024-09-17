Terril Brothers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Globus Medical makes up about 1.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 109.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

