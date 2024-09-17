Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesco

Tesco Stock Performance

About Tesco

Tesco stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.