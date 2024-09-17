Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $234.57 and last traded at $231.99. 30,566,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 96,187,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Tesla Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.75. The stock has a market cap of $725.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

