Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,752,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.1% in the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 2,769,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,376,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,597,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after buying an additional 1,130,969 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

