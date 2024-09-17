Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Short Interest Down 18.8% in August

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Tevogen Bio Price Performance

TVGNW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Tevogen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

