The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,402 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,766,022 shares in the company, valued at $404,045,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,969,673 shares of company stock worth $71,897,412 over the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $50.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

