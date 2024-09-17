The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 17,640,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,709. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. TD Cowen increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,441,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,134,418.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,969,673 shares of company stock worth $71,897,412. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,448,000 after buying an additional 721,608 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $130,771,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

