The Rank Group Plc (RNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Rank Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON RNK opened at GBX 80 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,676.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47. The Rank Group has a 12 month low of GBX 60.40 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.80 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20.

Insider Activity

In other The Rank Group news, insider Richard Harris bought 30,000 shares of The Rank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($30,118.89). Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

Featured Articles

