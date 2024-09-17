The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,806,974 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,215,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $319,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

TD opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

