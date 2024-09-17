Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.89.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $614.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

