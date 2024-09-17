Thomas Gad Sells 65,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,763.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 316,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,311. The company has a market cap of $637.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

