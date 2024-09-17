Tieton Capital Management LLC Purchases 107,041 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,041 shares during the period. Core Molding Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core Molding Technologies were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,290 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.67. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $249,849.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 13,653 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $249,849.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $197,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,203.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,694 shares of company stock worth $1,320,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

