Tieton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 659,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 518,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88,433 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 722.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 333,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 292,581 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NATR. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $258.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.50%.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

