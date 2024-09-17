TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $119.60 on Friday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

