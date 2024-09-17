Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,890 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 40.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.

Insider Activity at O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Humphrey purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,765.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

