Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 38,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 282,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Shares of AMD opened at $152.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 223.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

