Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. DDFG Inc boosted its position in Tesla by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its position in Tesla by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $723.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $273.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.