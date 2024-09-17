Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,820 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,380,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 525,296 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,586,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $397,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,241 shares of company stock worth $17,786,475 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.