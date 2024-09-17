Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $448,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.81.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of V stock opened at $290.52 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $529.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.78 and a 200-day moving average of $273.21.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

