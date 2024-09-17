Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $287.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.28 and its 200 day moving average is $268.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

