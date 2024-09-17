Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. NWI Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 730,121 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 717,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,506,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.