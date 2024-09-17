Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 306.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,385,000 after buying an additional 307,479 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,042,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 488,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after acquiring an additional 244,253 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28,321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 200,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 199,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $347.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

