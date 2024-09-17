Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,227 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 309,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,667,000 after buying an additional 178,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $736.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $782.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $754.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.80.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

