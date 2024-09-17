Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Cut by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.54.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $369.20 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $370.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

