Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Hits New 52-Week High at $243.48

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $243.48 and last traded at $240.55, with a volume of 107231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

