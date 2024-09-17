Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trees Stock Performance

CANN remained flat at $0.04 on Tuesday. 36,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,434. Trees has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Trees had a negative return on equity of 615.40% and a negative net margin of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.

Trees Company Profile

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

