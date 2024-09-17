Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.59

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and traded as low as $3.38. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 6,975 shares traded.
Trican Well Service Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.
Trican Well Service Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0326 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is -145.40%.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.
