Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Reduced by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 233,415 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $261,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Trimble’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

