UBS Group Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $188.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $173.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.39.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average of $132.69. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,142.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,586. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 27,549 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,697,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

