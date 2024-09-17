UMA (UMA) One Day Volume Hits $14.72 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003625 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $182.03 million and approximately $14.72 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,951,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,578,394 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

