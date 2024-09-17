Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,579,617.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,672 shares of company stock worth $5,762,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Unity Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

