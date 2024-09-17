Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $225.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.88.

Several research firms have commented on OLED. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OLED

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Down 2.7 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED stock opened at $203.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.81.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.