Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Stock Position Lowered by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Valaris makes up about 2.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Valaris worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,283 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Valaris by 61.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Valaris by 12.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 254,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 215,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Up 1.6 %

VAL stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.17. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Valaris

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valaris news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,237.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAL. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

